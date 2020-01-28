What’s Really Driving Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Stock Down -4.13% Today

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.13% or (-0.09 points) to $2.09 from its previous close of $2.18. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 539119 contracts so far this session. ACOR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.66 million shares, but with a 47.31 million float and a 5.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ACOR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.92 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 87.56% from where the ACOR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.12 over a week and tumble down $-0.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.41, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/31/19. The recent low of $1.49 stood for a -88% since 11/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.99. This figure suggests that ACOR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ACOR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.65% at this stage. This figure means that ACOR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) would settle between $2.34/share to $2.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.05 mark, then the market for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.92 for its downside target.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lowered their recommendation on shares of ACOR from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on August 14. Wedbush, analysts launched coverage of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 23. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 11.

ACOR equity has an average rating of 2.7, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -35.5% to hit $44.58 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -60.5% from $471430 to a noteworthy $186180. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -188.9% to hit $-0.4 per share. For the fiscal year, ACOR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -190.8% to hit $-1.98 per share.