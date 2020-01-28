This is why Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) share price is gaining 4.02% today

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 5.79 points higher today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has climbed by nearly 4.02% to $149.62 from its previous close of $143.83. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 806929 contracts so far this session. TEAM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.5 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 8.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TEAM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $151.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.01% from where the TEAM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), the company witnessed their stock rise $18.07 over a week and surge $28.27 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $150.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $92.42 stood for a -0.73% since 01/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.25 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Atlassian Corporation Plc, the two-week RSI stands at 73.44. This figure suggests that TEAM stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TEAM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.75% at this stage. This figure means that TEAM share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) would settle between $146.22/share to $148.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $141.72 mark, then the market for Atlassian Corporation Plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $139.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 9.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo, assumed coverage of TEAM assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on January 28. Wells Fargo, analysts launched coverage of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on January 24, they lifted price target for these shares to $165 from $150.

TEAM equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.