The Reason For Today’s -3.95% Weakness in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.95% or (-12.81 points) to $311.19 from its previous close of $324. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1491182 contracts so far this session. AVGO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.38 million shares, but with a 0.39 billion float and a 5.52% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AVGO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $349.76 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.39% from where the AVGO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.9 over a week and tumble down $-6.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $331.58, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $250.09 stood for a -6.15% since 05/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.91 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Broadcom Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.05. This figure suggests that AVGO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AVGO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 71.52% at this stage. This figure means that AVGO share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) would settle between $330.13/share to $336.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $319.32 mark, then the market for Broadcom Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $314.64 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 6.95. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of AVGO but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 13. The price target has been raised from $285 to $310. Cascend Securities analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 22. The target price has been raised from $330 to $350. Analysts at Morgan Stanley released an upgrade from Equal-Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 19.

AVGO equity has an average rating of 2.14, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 30 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 19 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AVGO stock price is currently trading at 12.72X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 50.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.1. Broadcom Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.1.