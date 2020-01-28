Stock Movers: Why TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Stock Is Jumping About 2.82 Percent Today

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.82% or (0.46 points) to $16.75 from its previous close of $16.29. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 949005 contracts so far this session. TPH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.87 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -0.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TPH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.91% from where the TPH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.17 over a week and surge $1.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/23/20. The recent low of $11.3 stood for a -0.48% since 06/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.08 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for TRI Pointe Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.11. This figure suggests that TPH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TPH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.7% at this stage. This figure means that TPH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) would settle between $16.48/share to $16.67/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.13 mark, then the market for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.96 for its downside target.

Analysts at JMP Securities lowered their recommendation on shares of TPH from Mkt Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on November 01. RBC Capital Mkts analysts bumped their rating on TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) stock from Sector Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 15. Analysts at Susquehanna lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Positive recommendation, in a research note that dated back to April 17.

TPH equity has an average rating of 2.71, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TPH stock price is currently trading at 10.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.5. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.