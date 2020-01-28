Stock Movers: Why Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Stock Is Jumping About 2.24 Percent Today

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.24% or (0.18 points) to $8.23 from its previous close of $8.05. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 438921 contracts so far this session. PBYI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.79 million shares, but with a 34.63 million float and a -17.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PBYI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $12.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 47.39% from where the PBYI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.68 over a week and tumble down $-0.55 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.9, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/18/19. The recent low of $6.26 stood for a -81.25% since 07/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.73 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Puma Biotechnology, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.53. This figure suggests that PBYI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PBYI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.6% at this stage. This figure means that PBYI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) would settle between $8.36/share to $8.68/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $7.74 mark, then the market for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of PBYI from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on October 08. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 10. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 10.

PBYI equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -15.7% to hit $59.96 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.2% from $251000 to a noteworthy $269020. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 40% to hit $-0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, PBYI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 30.4% to hit $-2.08 per share.