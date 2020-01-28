Stock Movers: Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Stock Is Jumping About 2.17 Percent Today

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.17% or (1.31 points) to $61.6 from its previous close of $60.29. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 671113 contracts so far this session. MXIM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.98 million shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a -1.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MXIM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $64.35 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.46% from where the MXIM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.52 over a week and tumble down $-0.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $65.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/24/19. The recent low of $51.26 stood for a -6.28% since 05/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.45 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.21. This figure suggests that MXIM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MXIM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 30.56% at this stage. This figure means that MXIM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) would settle between $60.9/share to $61.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $59.98 mark, then the market for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $59.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays lowered their recommendation on shares of MXIM from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 16. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 30. The target price has been raised from $57 to $62. Analysts at BofA/Merrill are sticking to their Underperform stance. However, on October 30, they lifted price target for these shares to $65 from $60.

MXIM equity has an average rating of 2.49, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MXIM stock price is currently trading at 23.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 21.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.9.