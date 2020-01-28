Here’s Why KB Home (KBH) Soared As Much As 2.67% Today

Big changes are happening at KB Home (NYSE:KBH), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.67% or (1.02 points) to $39.28 from its previous close of $38.26. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 871141 contracts so far this session. KBH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.54 million shares, but with a 70.3 million float and a 3.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KBH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.64 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 0.92% from where the KBH share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for KB Home, the two-week RSI stands at 68.62. This figure suggests that KBH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KBH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.32% at this stage. This figure means that KBH share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that KB Home (KBH) would settle between $38.82/share to $39.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.8 mark, then the market for KB Home becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.67. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of KBH from Overweight to Sector Weight in their opinion released on January 10. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock from Outperform to Strong Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 04.

KBH equity has an average rating of 2.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated KB Home (NYSE:KBH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KBH stock price is currently trading at 9.54X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.5. KB Home current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.

KB Home (KBH)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.2% to hit $957860, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 14.4% from $4.55 billion to a noteworthy $5.21 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, KB Home is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 41.9% to hit $0.44 per share. For the fiscal year, KBH’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 29.5% to hit $3.69 per share.