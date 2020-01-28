Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Stock Was Up 7.74 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) stock? Its price is jumping 3.66 points, trading at $50.92 levels, and is up 7.74% from its previous close of $47.26. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 91939 contracts so far this session. HTLF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 96.03 million shares, but with a 34.38 million float and a -4.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for HTLF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $49.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -2.3% from where the HTLF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.16 over a week and surge $1.98 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $51.59, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/28/20. The recent low of $40.8 stood for a 0.83% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.03 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.89. This figure suggests that HTLF stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current HTLF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 45.3% at this stage. This figure means that HTLF share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) would settle between $47.67/share to $48.07/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $46.76 mark, then the market for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $46.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their recommendation on shares of HTLF from Neutral to Overweight in their opinion released on January 28. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 24. Analysts at Stephens, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 15.

HTLF equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, HTLF stock price is currently trading at 12.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.8. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6.5% to hit $138050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.5% from $549940 to a noteworthy $563810. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 2.2% to hit $0.93 per share. For the fiscal year, HTLF’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.3% to hit $3.88 per share.