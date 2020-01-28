Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Got Crushed -4.06% Today. Here’s Why

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $33.82, the shares have already lost -1.43 points (-4.06% lower) from its previous close of $35.25. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 219097 contracts so far this session. GO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 586.25 thousand shares, but with a 39.3 million float and a 2.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $42.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.67% from where the GO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 50.94. This figure suggests that GO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.17% at this stage. This figure means that GO share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) would settle between $35.63/share to $36/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $34.9 mark, then the market for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $34.54 for its downside target.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill lifted target price for shares of GO but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on August 14. The price target has been raised from $37 to $40. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 16. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 15.

GO equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GO stock price is currently trading at 42.42X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1515.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.4. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. current P/B ratio of 4.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.