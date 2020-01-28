Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock Was Down -4.93 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.81 points, trading at $15.61 levels, and is down -4.93% from its previous close of $16.42. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2478629 contracts so far this session. GPK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.77 million shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a -1.02% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GPK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $18.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.14% from where the GPK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.86 over a week and tumble down $-1.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $16.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/18/19. The recent low of $11.89 stood for a -7.91% since 01/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.46 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company, the two-week RSI stands at 30.43. This figure suggests that GPK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GPK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 41.12% at this stage. This figure means that GPK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) would settle between $16.56/share to $16.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.24 mark, then the market for Graphic Packaging Holding Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.05 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS, assumed coverage of GPK assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 04. Seaport Global Securities, analysts launched coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 11. Analysts at Jefferies, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 18.

GPK equity has an average rating of 1.9, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GPK stock price is currently trading at 16.6X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21. Graphic Packaging Holding Company current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 3.6.