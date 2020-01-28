Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock Is -4.32% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $4.43, the shares have already lost -0.2 points (-4.32% lower) from its previous close of $4.63. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 191166 contracts so far this session. GOGL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 233.25 thousand shares, but with a 93.51 million float and a -13.94% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GOGL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.74 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 74.72% from where the GOGL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.86 over a week and tumble down $-1.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/22/19. The recent low of $4.33 stood for a -35.97% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Golden Ocean Group Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 19.7. This figure suggests that GOGL stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GOGL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.63% at this stage. This figure means that GOGL share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) would settle between $4.69/share to $4.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.58 mark, then the market for Golden Ocean Group Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.52 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Danske Bank raised their recommendation on shares of GOGL from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on November 22. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at Nordea released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to August 18.

GOGL equity has an average rating of 2.47, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.9% to hit $151580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.8% from $494030 to a noteworthy $489870. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 44.4% to hit $0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, GOGL’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -37% to hit $0.34 per share.