Fact Check: What’s wrong with J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF), which fell -14.73 points or -7.97% to trade at $169.99 as last check. The stock closed last session at $184.72 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 85647 contracts so far this session. JJSF shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 85.73 million shares, but with a 15.12 million float and a -1.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JJSF stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $184 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.24% from where the JJSF share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-15.17 over a week and tumble down $-17.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $196.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/25/19. The recent low of $146.8 stood for a -13.64% since 01/29/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.27 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for J & J Snack Foods Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 26.94. This figure suggests that JJSF stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JJSF readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 40.72% at this stage. This figure means that JJSF share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) would settle between $186.19/share to $187.65/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $183.22 mark, then the market for J & J Snack Foods Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $181.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.58. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of JJSF assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 23. Consumer Edge Research analysts bumped their rating on J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) stock from Equal Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 09. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts, made their first call for the equity with a Sector Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 28.

JJSF equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.