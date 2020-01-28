Fact Check: What’s up with Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), which rose 0.82 points or 2.8% to trade at $30.1 as last check. The stock closed last session at $29.28 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 450272 contracts so far this session. GDOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 937.3 thousand shares, but with a 47.44 million float and a 10.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GDOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.45 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -5.48% from where the GDOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.54 over a week and surge $6.91 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $78.5, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/29/19. The recent low of $21.97 stood for a -62.04% since 12/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.91 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Green Dot Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 84.77. This figure suggests that GDOT stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GDOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 99.66% at this stage. This figure means that GDOT share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) would settle between $29.68/share to $30.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $28.48 mark, then the market for Green Dot Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $27.68 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.72. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup lowered their recommendation on shares of GDOT from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on December 19. Guggenheim analysts have lowered their rating of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 11. Analysts at Northland Capital released an upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 11.

GDOT equity has an average rating of 2.76, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GDOT stock price is currently trading at 17.47X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 13.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 22.7. Green Dot Corporation current P/B ratio of 1.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 0.7% to hit $238490, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.5% from $1.02 billion to a noteworthy $1.06 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Green Dot Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -80.4% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, GDOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -17% to hit $2.73 per share.