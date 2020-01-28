Centene Corporation (CNC) Up 2.63%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 2.63% or (1.67 points) to $65.09 from its previous close of $63.42. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1758566 contracts so far this session. CNC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.73 million shares, but with a 0.4 billion float and a -1.74% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CNC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.23% from where the CNC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.52 over a week and surge $1.32 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $69.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/19. The recent low of $41.62 stood for a -6% since 01/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Centene Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 54.52. This figure suggests that CNC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CNC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.72% at this stage. This figure means that CNC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Centene Corporation (CNC) would settle between $65.08/share to $66.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $62.33 mark, then the market for Centene Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $61.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.5. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein lifted target price for shares of CNC but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 28. The price target has been raised from $84 to $103. Wolfe Research analysts bumped their rating on Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) stock from Peer Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at Deutsche Bank, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 12.

CNC equity has an average rating of 2.53, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CNC stock price is currently trading at 13.19X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.3. Centene Corporation current P/B ratio of 3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Centene Corporation (CNC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.3% to hit $18.43 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 23.1% from $60.12 billion to a noteworthy $74.01 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Centene Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 5.8% to hit $0.73 per share. For the fiscal year, CNC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 24.9% to hit $4.42 per share.