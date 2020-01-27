Why Everyone’s Talking About Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock? Its price is nose-diving -3.33 points, trading at $110.06 levels, and is down -2.94% from its previous close of $113.39. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 874784 contracts so far this session. QRVO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.82 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a -0.36% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for QRVO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $108.24 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.65% from where the QRVO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.17 over a week and tumble down $-8.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $118.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/23/20. The recent low of $58.52 stood for a -7.34% since 05/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Qorvo, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43. This figure suggests that QRVO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current QRVO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.52% at this stage. This figure means that QRVO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) would settle between $116.43/share to $119.47/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $111.32 mark, then the market for Qorvo, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $109.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.54. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho raised their recommendation on shares of QRVO from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 10. The Benchmark Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 16. The target price has been raised from $100 to $127. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Underperform to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 09.

QRVO equity has an average rating of 2.46, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, QRVO stock price is currently trading at 16.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 55.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.1. Qorvo, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.