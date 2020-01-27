Why Everyone’s Talking About Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.46 points, trading at $16.47 levels, and is down -2.75% from its previous close of $16.93. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1720649 contracts so far this session. PE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.15 million shares, but with a 0.27 billion float and a -5.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $24.55 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 49.06% from where the PE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.35 over a week and tumble down $-2.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.11, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/24/19. The recent low of $13.72 stood for a -25.53% since 06/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Parsley Energy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.22. This figure suggests that PE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.64% at this stage. This figure means that PE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) would settle between $17.22/share to $17.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $16.63 mark, then the market for Parsley Energy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.32 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted target price for shares of PE but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 15. The price target has been raised from $22 to $24. RBC Capital Mkts, analysts launched coverage of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 13. Analysts at Mizuho released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 16.

PE equity has an average rating of 1.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 28 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 27 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 27 analysts rated Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PE stock price is currently trading at 9.75X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14.5. Parsley Energy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.2.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.6% to hit $512190, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.5% from $1.83 billion to a noteworthy $1.95 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Parsley Energy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 16.7% to hit $0.35 per share. For the fiscal year, PE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -14.9% to hit $1.2 per share.