Why Everyone’s Talking About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) stock? Its price is jumping 1.98 points, trading at $43.98 levels, and is up 4.71% from its previous close of $42. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 178757 contracts so far this session. RDY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 166.33 thousand shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a 1.79% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RDY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $36.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -16.44% from where the RDY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.51 over a week and surge $3.45 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $44.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/27/20. The recent low of $34.67 stood for a 2.49% since 08/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.19 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 71.33. This figure suggests that RDY stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RDY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 81.34% at this stage. This figure means that RDY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) would settle between $42.42/share to $42.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.71 mark, then the market for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $41.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.47. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of RDY from Sell to Buy in their opinion released on January 09. BofA/Merrill analysts have lowered their rating of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 04. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Underperform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 04.

RDY equity has an average rating of 2.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.