Why Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 5.71%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 5.71% or (6.82 points) to $126.31 from its previous close of $119.49. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 6934262 contracts so far this session. BYND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 8.32 million shares, but with a 49.62 million float and a 8.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BYND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $105.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -16.77% from where the BYND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Beyond Meat, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.03. This figure suggests that BYND stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BYND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.43% at this stage. This figure means that BYND share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) would settle between $125.35/share to $131.2/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $115.03 mark, then the market for Beyond Meat, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $110.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of BYND assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on January 23. Bernstein analysts have lowered their rating of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 15. Analysts at Oppenheimer, made their first call for the equity with a Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 03.

BYND equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.