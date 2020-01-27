The Reason For Today’s -4.15% Weakness in Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -4.15% or (-1.88 points) to $43.42 from its previous close of $45.3. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 86570 contracts so far this session. DRQ shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 276.67 thousand shares, but with a 35.46 million float and a -3.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DRQ stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $46.58 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.28% from where the DRQ share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.98 over a week and tumble down $-3.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/19/19. The recent low of $34.99 stood for a -23.44% since 08/02/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.53 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Dril-Quip, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.6. This figure suggests that DRQ stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DRQ readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.82% at this stage. This figure means that DRQ share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) would settle between $46.38/share to $47.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.38 mark, then the market for Dril-Quip, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wolfe Research, assumed coverage of DRQ assigning Underperform rating, according to their opinion released on November 21. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on April 30. The target price has been raised from $39 to $44. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Underweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 19.

DRQ equity has an average rating of 2.35, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.4% to hit $105500, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.2% from $384630 to a noteworthy $412280. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Dril-Quip, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 450% to hit $0.14 per share. For the fiscal year, DRQ’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 103.2% to hit $0.02 per share.