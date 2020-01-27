Should You Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s Stock Price That’s Melting -2.4% Today?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $310.68, the shares have already lost -7.63 points (-2.4% lower) from its previous close of $318.31. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 15749932 contracts so far this session. AAPL shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 27.58 million shares, but with a 4.32 billion float and a 0.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AAPL stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $285.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -8.07% from where the AAPL share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.34 over a week and surge $20.48 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $323.33, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $153.66 stood for a -3.91% since 01/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.3 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Apple Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 60.35. This figure suggests that AAPL stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AAPL readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.12% at this stage. This figure means that AAPL share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Apple Inc. (AAPL) would settle between $321.92/share to $325.53/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $316.11 mark, then the market for Apple Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $313.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.4. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush lifted target price for shares of AAPL but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 24. The price target has been raised from $350 to $400. Cowen analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $325 to $350. Analysts at Nomura are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on January 17, they lifted price target for these shares to $280 from $225.

AAPL equity has an average rating of 2.34, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 37 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 25 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 21 analysts rated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AAPL stock price is currently trading at 21.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 26.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24. Apple Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.8.