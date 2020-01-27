Seagate Technology plc (STX) Getting Crushed -4.54% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.54% or (-2.87 points) to $60.36 from its previous close of $63.23. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 665452 contracts so far this session. STX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.21 million shares, but with a 0.26 billion float and a 2.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $56.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -6.39% from where the STX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.54 over a week and surge $0.62 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.17, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $41.63 stood for a -5.94% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seagate Technology plc, the two-week RSI stands at 49.09. This figure suggests that STX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.12% at this stage. This figure means that STX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Seagate Technology plc (STX) would settle between $64.05/share to $64.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $62.54 mark, then the market for Seagate Technology plc becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $61.84 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.76. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of STX but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 16. The price target has been raised from $60 to $65. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 04. The target price has been raised from $51 to $60. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Market Perform stance. However, on September 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $51 from $40.

STX equity has an average rating of 2.74, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 25 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 16 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, STX stock price is currently trading at 12.05X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.5. Seagate Technology plc current P/B ratio of 9.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.6.