Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Why Is It Down -4.74 Percent Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), which fell -0.51 points or -4.74% to trade at $10.26 as last check. The stock closed last session at $10.77 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1490742 contracts so far this session. MBT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.63 million shares, but with a 0.46 billion float and a 4.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MBT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $10.52 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.53% from where the MBT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.22 over a week and surge $0.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $7.39 stood for a -5.18% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.06 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, the two-week RSI stands at 52.94. This figure suggests that MBT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MBT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 62.15% at this stage. This figure means that MBT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) would settle between $10.84/share to $10.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $10.69 mark, then the market for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse lowered their recommendation on shares of MBT from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 07. Morgan Stanley analysts bumped their rating on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 22. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 03.

MBT equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MBT stock price is currently trading at 9.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company current P/B ratio of 13.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.