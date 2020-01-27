Looking Into What Made Citigroup Inc. (C) Sink More Than -2.81 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At current price of $76.21, the shares have already lost -2.21 points (-2.81% lower) from its previous close of $78.42. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4140482 contracts so far this session. C shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.82 million shares, but with a 2.16 billion float and a -3.19% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for C stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $91.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.64% from where the C share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.78 over a week and tumble down $-3.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $83.11, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/14/20. The recent low of $60.05 stood for a -8.3% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.77 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Citigroup Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.16. This figure suggests that C stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current C readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.02% at this stage. This figure means that C share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Citigroup Inc. (C) would settle between $79.51/share to $80.61/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $77.48 mark, then the market for Citigroup Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $76.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.79. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson, assumed coverage of C assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 09. Goldman analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 06. The target price has been raised from $84 to $88. Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 06.

C equity has an average rating of 2.26, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 20 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 19 analysts rated Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, C stock price is currently trading at 8.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.9. Citigroup Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Citigroup Inc. (C)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.9% to hit $19.11 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 1.5% from $74.29 billion to a noteworthy $75.37 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Citigroup Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 13.9% to hit $2.13 per share. For the fiscal year, C’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.1% to hit $8.53 per share.