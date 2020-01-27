CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Stock Is -8.12% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.92, the shares have already lost -0.17 points (-8.12% lower) from its previous close of $2.09. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 142307 contracts so far this session. CPAH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.15 million shares, but with a 2.89 million float and a -18.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPAH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.38 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 76.04% from where the CPAH share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.67 over a week and surge $1.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/13/20. The recent low of $0.83 stood for a -68% since 12/24/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.82 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CounterPath Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 50.84. This figure suggests that CPAH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPAH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.51% at this stage. This figure means that CPAH share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) would settle between $2.25/share to $2.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.95 mark, then the market for CounterPath Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.8 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.39. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.