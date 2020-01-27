A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Sinks -3.09% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -1.4 points, trading at $44.03 levels, and is down -3.09% from its previous close of $45.43. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1435513 contracts so far this session. AOS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.46 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -4.62% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AOS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $51.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.49% from where the AOS share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for A. O. Smith Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 29.78. This figure suggests that AOS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AOS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.43% at this stage. This figure means that AOS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) would settle between $46.57/share to $47.72/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.74 mark, then the market for A. O. Smith Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.06 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets lowered their recommendation on shares of AOS from Overweight to Sector Weight in their opinion released on December 09. Rosenblatt, analysts launched coverage of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 07. Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 01.

AOS equity has an average rating of 2.45, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 12 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AOS stock price is currently trading at 18.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 18.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.2. A. O. Smith Corporation current P/B ratio of 4.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.9.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -4.5% to hit $776270, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.3% from $3.19 billion to a noteworthy $3.02 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -20.3% to hit $0.59 per share. For the fiscal year, AOS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -13.4% to hit $2.26 per share.