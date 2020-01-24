Why Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Stock is Down Almost -4.59% Today

What just happened? Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.59% or (-0.85 points) to $17.67 from its previous close of $18.52. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 118450 contracts so far this session. SGRY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 363.84 thousand shares, but with a 20.67 million float and a 2.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SGRY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $17.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -1.36% from where the SGRY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.3 over a week and surge $2.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $5.38 stood for a -6.46% since 08/15/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.72 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Surgery Partners, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.43. This figure suggests that SGRY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SGRY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.9% at this stage. This figure means that SGRY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) would settle between $18.81/share to $19.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.02 mark, then the market for Surgery Partners, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.52 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company lifted target price for shares of SGRY but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 14. The price target has been raised from $13 to $19. UBS, analysts launched coverage of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 16. Analysts at BofA/Merrill released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 18.

SGRY equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SGRY stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 37.9. Surgery Partners, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.3.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.8% to hit $514610, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $1.77 billion to a noteworthy $1.83 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Surgery Partners, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 170.6% to hit $0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, SGRY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.5% to hit $-0.85 per share.