Why Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -1.59%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -1.59% or (-0.02 points) to $1.24 from its previous close of $1.26. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 661816 contracts so far this session. SNCA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.26 million shares, but with a 3.27 million float and a 4.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SNCA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1996.77% from where the SNCA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.03 over a week and surge $0.35 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $13.78, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/20/19. The recent low of $0.7 stood for a -91% since 11/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.9 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Seneca Biopharma, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.45. This figure suggests that SNCA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SNCA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.78% at this stage. This figure means that SNCA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) would settle between $1.32/share to $1.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.22 mark, then the market for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.19 for its downside target.