Why Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) shares are suddenly plunging -4.01% today

What just happened? Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.01% or (-24.64 points) to $590.36 from its previous close of $615. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 767195 contracts so far this session. ISRG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 569.93 thousand shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a 2.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ISRG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $640.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 8.45% from where the ISRG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.88 over a week and tumble down $-5.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $616.56, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/01/20. The recent low of $455.15 stood for a -4.25% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.09 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intuitive Surgical, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 47.56. This figure suggests that ISRG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ISRG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.84% at this stage. This figure means that ISRG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) would settle between $617.8/share to $620.6/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $609.4 mark, then the market for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $603.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.81. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lifted target price for shares of ISRG but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 12. The price target has been raised from $620 to $655. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock with a Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on July 19, they lifted price target for these shares to $610 from $575.

ISRG equity has an average rating of 2.21, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ISRG stock price is currently trading at 43.79X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 55.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 67.9. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.4% to hit $1.12 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.7% from $4.48 billion to a noteworthy $5.05 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 15.3% to hit $3.01 per share. For the fiscal year, ISRG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10% to hit $14.04 per share.