Why FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)’s Stock Is Melting Down -4.32% Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.22 points, trading at $27.01 levels, and is down -4.32% from its previous close of $28.23. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 286703 contracts so far this session. FORM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 496.51 thousand shares, but with a 74.76 million float and a 5.97% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FORM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $25.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -4.81% from where the FORM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.02 over a week and surge $1.03 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.58, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $13.88 stood for a -4.52% since 01/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.69 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for FormFactor, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.12. This figure suggests that FORM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FORM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.34% at this stage. This figure means that FORM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) would settle between $28.62/share to $29/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.52 mark, then the market for FormFactor, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.8 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Sidoti, assumed coverage of FORM assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on January 21. Needham analysts have lowered their rating of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 12. Analysts at Needham are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on October 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $24 from $19.

FORM equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FORM stock price is currently trading at 26.19X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 20.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28. FormFactor, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.1.