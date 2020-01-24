Why Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) shares are suddenly plunging -4.3% today

What just happened? Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) stock value has plummeted by nearly -4.3% or (-0.82 points) to $18.33 from its previous close of $19.15. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 229325 contracts so far this session. AKCA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 274.04 thousand shares, but with a 9.35 million float and a 4.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AKCA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $31 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.12% from where the AKCA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.81 over a week and tumble down $-0.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $35.82, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/28/19. The recent low of $13.9 stood for a -48.84% since 02/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 50.57. This figure suggests that AKCA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AKCA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.36% at this stage. This figure means that AKCA share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) would settle between $19.95/share to $20.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.5 mark, then the market for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.73. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo raised their recommendation on shares of AKCA from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on October 07. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 23. Analysts at Needham, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 18.

AKCA equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2115.7% to hit $225940, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 567.8% from $64.87 million to a noteworthy $433150. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 240.5% to hit $1.11 per share. For the fiscal year, AKCA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 136.9% to hit $1.01 per share.