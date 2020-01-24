What’s unusual with Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.06 points, trading at $4.01 levels, and is up 1.52% from its previous close of $3.95. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 3818388 contracts so far this session. AUY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 16.91 million shares, but with a 0.95 billion float and a 3.4% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for AUY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.86 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -3.74% from where the AUY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.28 over a week and surge $0.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.1, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/23/20. The recent low of $1.78 stood for a -2.2% since 05/30/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.96 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Yamana Gold Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 61.6. This figure suggests that AUY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current AUY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.05% at this stage. This figure means that AUY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) would settle between $4.09/share to $4.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.83 mark, then the market for Yamana Gold Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of AUY assigning Sector Perform rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. Credit Suisse, analysts launched coverage of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 14. Analysts at National Bank Financial released an upgrade from Sector Perform to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 28.

AUY equity has an average rating of 2.55, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, AUY stock price is currently trading at 20.9X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 24.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 55.2. Yamana Gold Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.