What’s Really Driving GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Stock Down -2.96% Today

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.96% or (-0.97 points) to $31.76 from its previous close of $32.73. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1256294 contracts so far this session. GSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.89 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a 11.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -25.63% from where the GSX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for GSX Techedu Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 70.04. This figure suggests that GSX stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.61% at this stage. This figure means that GSX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) would settle between $34.13/share to $35.54/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $31.79 mark, then the market for GSX Techedu Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $30.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.78. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of GSX assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 21. Barclays, analysts launched coverage of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 01.

Moving on, GSX stock price is currently trading at 11.53X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 1189.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.1. GSX Techedu Inc. current P/B ratio of 36.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.9.