What Did Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Do Today? Stock Moves 3.28% Higher

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.28% or (1.67 points) to $52.68 from its previous close of $51.01. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 282099 contracts so far this session. PLMR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 285.59 thousand shares, but with a 21.73 million float and a 5.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PLMR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.74% from where the PLMR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Palomar Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.58. This figure suggests that PLMR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PLMR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.56% at this stage. This figure means that PLMR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) would settle between $52.06/share to $53.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $49.36 mark, then the market for Palomar Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $47.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities, assumed coverage of PLMR assigning Mkt Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on October 16. William Blair, analysts launched coverage of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on May 15. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to May 13.

PLMR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PLMR stock price is currently trading at 24.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 309.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18.4. Palomar Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 5.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.6.