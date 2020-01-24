The real reason why United States Steel Corporation (X) sank -2.79% today

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.79% or (-0.27 points) to $9.42 from its previous close of $9.69. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 6449493 contracts so far this session. X shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 14.09 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a -7.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for X stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9.62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.12% from where the X share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for United States Steel Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 23.91. This figure suggests that X stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current X readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.76% at this stage. This figure means that X share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that United States Steel Corporation (X) would settle between $9.87/share to $10.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.47 mark, then the market for United States Steel Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.53. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of X assigning Sell rating, according to their opinion released on January 14. Argus analysts have lowered their rating of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 05. Analysts at Berenberg lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 31.

X equity has an average rating of 3.04, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, X stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 2.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 10.7. United States Steel Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 0.8.

United States Steel Corporation (X)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -24.6% to hit $2.78 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -9.2% from $14.18 billion to a noteworthy $12.88 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, United States Steel Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -161% to hit $-1.11 per share. For the fiscal year, X’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -106.5% to hit $-0.35 per share.