Here’s Why GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Declined -6.17% Today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), which fell -0.77 points or -6.17% to trade at $11.7 as last check. The stock closed last session at $12.47 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 558247 contracts so far this session. GLOP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 301.04 thousand shares, but with a 34.53 million float and a -19.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GLOP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 86.32% from where the GLOP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.57 over a week and tumble down $-3.69 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $23.38, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/19. The recent low of $11.82 stood for a -49.96% since 01/24/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for GasLog Partners LP, the two-week RSI stands at 15.62. This figure suggests that GLOP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GLOP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 1.58% at this stage. This figure means that GLOP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) would settle between $13.16/share to $13.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $12.09 mark, then the market for GasLog Partners LP becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.59. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI lowered their recommendation on shares of GLOP from Outperform to Underperform in their opinion released on January 23. B. Riley FBR analysts bumped their rating on GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 10. Analysts at Stifel lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to June 25.

GLOP equity has an average rating of 2.41, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 9 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GLOP stock price is currently trading at 6.81X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 9.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.9. GasLog Partners LP current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.3% to hit $97.5 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.1% from $352540 to a noteworthy $370660. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, GasLog Partners LP is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 60% to hit $0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, GLOP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -6.1% to hit $1.54 per share.