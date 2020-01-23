Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $3.6, the shares have already lost -0.17 points (-4.51% lower) from its previous close of $3.77. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 370243 contracts so far this session. LXRX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.39 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -9.38% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LXRX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 122.22% from where the LXRX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.65 over a week and tumble down $-0.67 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/13/19. The recent low of $1.13 stood for a -57.09% since 02/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.01 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.98. This figure suggests that LXRX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LXRX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.21% at this stage. This figure means that LXRX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) would settle between $4.02/share to $4.28/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.63 mark, then the market for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.5 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Gabelli & Co lowered their recommendation on shares of LXRX from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on December 11. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 08. Analysts at Gabelli & Co released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 11.

LXRX equity has an average rating of 2.45, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -39.9% to hit $10.26 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 411.6% from $63.21 million to a noteworthy $323400. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -381.2% to hit $-0.77 per share. For the fiscal year, LXRX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 178.9% to hit $0.9 per share.