Why Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Stock is Uptrending Strong (2.91%) Today

What just happened? Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock value has climbed by nearly 2.91% or (0.79 points) to $27.98 from its previous close of $27.19. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 430949 contracts so far this session. KLIC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 345.83 thousand shares, but with a 62.3 million float and a 1.04% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KLIC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $29.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.54% from where the KLIC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 66.69. This figure suggests that KLIC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KLIC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.84% at this stage. This figure means that KLIC share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) would settle between $27.51/share to $27.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $26.95 mark, then the market for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.7 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson raised their recommendation on shares of KLIC from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 21. Cowen analysts again handed out a Market Perform recommendation to Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 15. The target price has been raised from $23 to $25. Analysts at DA Davidson lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to July 08.

KLIC equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, KLIC stock price is currently trading at 12.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 151.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.3. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.5.