Why Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 2.5%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 2.5% or (2.75 points) to $112.78 from its previous close of $110.03. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1607348 contracts so far this session. EXPE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.41 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -0.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EXPE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $129.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.83% from where the EXPE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Expedia Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 65.04. This figure suggests that EXPE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EXPE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.29% at this stage. This figure means that EXPE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) would settle between $111.31/share to $112.59/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $109.32 mark, then the market for Expedia Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $108.6 for its downside target.

Analysts at Consumer Edge Research, assumed coverage of EXPE assigning Equal Weight rating, according to their opinion released on November 18. Oppenheimer analysts have lowered their rating of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock from Outperform to Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 11. Analysts at JMP Securities lowered the stock to a Mkt Perform call from its previous Mkt Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 08.

EXPE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 28 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 15 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EXPE stock price is currently trading at 15.76X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 32.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 18. Expedia Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.8.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 7.9% to hit $2.76 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 7.6% from $11.22 billion to a noteworthy $12.08 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Expedia Group, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -4.8% to hit $1.18 per share. For the fiscal year, EXPE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.1% to hit $6.06 per share.