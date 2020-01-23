Why EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stock Tumbled -2.31% in Trade Today?

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $81.17, the shares have already lost -1.92 points (-2.31% lower) from its previous close of $83.09. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1543866 contracts so far this session. EOG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.1 million shares, but with a 0.58 billion float and a -3.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EOG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $101.71 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 25.3% from where the EOG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.66 over a week and tumble down $-2.3 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $107.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $64.33 stood for a -24.76% since 10/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.44 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for EOG Resources, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.51. This figure suggests that EOG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EOG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.01% at this stage. This figure means that EOG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) would settle between $83.87/share to $84.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $82.55 mark, then the market for EOG Resources, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.31. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at SunTrust raised their recommendation on shares of EOG from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on January 21. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Johnson Rice released an upgrade from Hold to Accumulate for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 19.

EOG equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 31 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 29 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 29 analysts rated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EOG stock price is currently trading at 16.07X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 16.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15.1. EOG Resources, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -5.6% to hit $4.32 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -0.1% from $17.28 billion to a noteworthy $17.27 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, EOG Resources, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -9.7% to hit $1.12 per share. For the fiscal year, EOG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -13.2% to hit $4.81 per share.