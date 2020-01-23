The News That Sent PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) Give Up As Much As -3.07% Today

Big changes are happening at PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.07% or (-0.78 points) to $24.6 from its previous close of $25.38. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 365442 contracts so far this session. PD shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 964.78 thousand shares, but with a 51.51 million float and a 2.71% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PD stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28.17 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.51% from where the PD share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for PagerDuty, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 48.57. This figure suggests that PD stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PD readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.8% at this stage. This figure means that PD share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) would settle between $25.86/share to $26.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.82 mark, then the market for PagerDuty, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lifted target price for shares of PD but were stick to Equal-Weight recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 16. The price target has been raised from $43 to $34. Robert W. Baird, analysts launched coverage of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 15. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 03.

PD equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.