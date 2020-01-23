Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Is -3.73% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $1.29, the shares have already lost -0.05 points (-3.73% lower) from its previous close of $1.34. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 385001 contracts so far this session. RIOT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 724.02 thousand shares, but with a 23.8 million float and a -5.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RIOT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 171.32% from where the RIOT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.11 over a week and tumble down $-0.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $6.14, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $1.11 stood for a -78.99% since 12/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.15 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Riot Blockchain, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 45.35. This figure suggests that RIOT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RIOT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 52.05% at this stage. This figure means that RIOT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) would settle between $1.41/share to $1.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.29 mark, then the market for Riot Blockchain, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.24 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

RIOT equity has an average rating of 2.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 60.2% to hit $2.7 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 19.8% from $7.84 million to a noteworthy $9.4 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Riot Blockchain, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 85.7% to hit $-0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, RIOT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 80% to hit $-0.86 per share.